Ben Affleck praises ‘amazing’ Jennifer Lopez at ‘Air’ premiere, ‘you mean the world to me’

File footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the premiere of Affleck's new movie, Air on Monday.

The beloved Hollywood couple put on a PDA show on the red carpet as they wrapped their arms around each other and kissed while posing for pictures outside the Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood.

For the star-studded event, Lopez wowed in a gorgeous gown featuring a semi-sheer glittering beige top with silver embellishments and a neon green skirt.

The Batman actor, looked dapper in a dark navy blue suit. Speaking at the event, Affleck took a moment to thank his wife for joining him on this venture.

“This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second,” he said. “And I want to say that none of it would be possible — this company, this movie, this joy tonight — without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world.”

“I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you,” said Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez were joined by Affleck's friend and costar Matt Damon at the afterparty. Also in attendance were Adriana Lima and her husband Andre Lemmers, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Marlon Wayans.

Affleck directorial and starring film Air will mark Amazon’s first global theatrical release on April 5.