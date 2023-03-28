King Charles Birthday Parade: Household Division of British Army declared fit for monarch

The Household Division of the British Army has been declared fit for King Charles after a series of inspections by the Major General who commands them.



The Welsh Guards were the final unit to be inspected, recently returning from jungle training in Jamaica.

According to the army, the Major General Commanding the Household Division, and chief arbiter of excellence in military ceremonial, Major General Christopher Ghika, carried out his final inspection.

Fit for The King

This morning in Windsor, the Major General and his team of experts carried out a forensic check of uniforms, equipment, bearing, drill, ethos, and regimental knowledge.

Every regiment in the Household Division is assessed, and every regiment must pass. The standards are extraordinarily high and there can be no compromises.

Today was the final test of ceremonial prowess for the Welsh Guards, who weeks ago were training hard in their combat role in the jungles of Jamaica and Belize.

Personal connections to The King

Many members of the Battalion know the King personally from his time as their Royal Colonel whilst he was the Prince of Wales.

They will want to make the King’s Birthday Parade outstandingly good out of respect for him and their personal connection to the monarch alongside their strong links to the principality.

The Major General’s Inspection of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, completes the Household Division’s annual assessment.