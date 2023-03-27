Amy Jo Johnson on why she didn’t appear in Power Rangers reunion

Amy Jo Johnson has recently shared why she didn’t appear in Netflix’s new series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the actress hit back at the claims that she didn’t sign the upcoming series due to financial reasons.

“Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money,” wrote the 52-year-old.

Amy continued, “Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn't go to NZ for a month.”

In the end, she added, “Or none of ur beeswax.”

Earlier in January, Amy, who played the iconic Pink Power Ranger in the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, clarified on social media that she “never said no to the reunion”.

However, she pointed out that she didn’t say “yes” to what was “offered”.

Amy now clarified that she and her late costar Jason David Frank both “chose not to” for their own reasons

“JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed,” added the actress.