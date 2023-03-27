K-pop band Kep1er have released a comeback teaser

The concept photos give a cosy look at all the members, hinting at a lighter concept

K-pop band Kep1er have come out with the first concept photos for their upcoming album. The album will be released in April and will be called Lovestruck!

The concept photos give a simple, cosy look at all the members, hinting at a lighter concept for the new album. They also released the track list on March 23rd which reveal a total of five tracks.

The songs will be called Giddy, which is the title track, LVLY, Back to the City, Why and finally, Happy Ending. The tracklist came after the reveal of the comeback schedule for the mini album.

The lead-up to the release will include several concept photos with the first set being called Eye Contact, the second set Love Strike and the third set First Blush. The concept photos will be followed by a highlight medley, a brand concept teaser, MV teasers and finally the release of the album and the music video on April 10th.