Prince Harry, King Charles to hold meeting in UK?

Prince Harry, who returned to the UK to attend in person a four-day preliminary hearing at the Royal Court of Justice, has raised hope of his meeting with King Charles III ahead of the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex wants to meet his father to address the issues before attending the landmark ceremony in May. However, it is reportedly unlikely he will meet the monarch over the coming days.

According to some, Prince Harry isn't expected to meet in person with King Charles over the next few days during his surprise trip to the UK as the monarch is too busy theses days.

The 74-year-old was reportedly informed by the Duke of Sussex he would travel back to Britain this week to show his support to the High Court case he and other prominent personalities have brought against Associated Newspapers.



However, the Telegraph reported the Duke was told his father was "busy" and would not be able to meet him on this occasion.

It is to mention here that King Charles was meant to start his first-ever state visit as sovereign today, but the trip to France was pushed back amid the ongoing protests being carried out against French President Emmanuel Macron and his controversial pension reform.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are also unlikely to see Harry in person over the next few days, despite the fact the Duke is likely going to stay at Frogmore Cottage - which is set to remain the Sussexes' official residence in Windsor for a few more weeks.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want to be part of the "special family moment" when royals gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the King's historic event.



There are also reports Prince Harry is in touch with palace about coronation's plans. Discussions are reportedly ongoing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's involvement in the celebrations, including whether their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will appear on the balcony.

However, some media outlets, citing sources, claim it is unlikely the Duke will meet King Charles over the coming days as the monarch is too busy.