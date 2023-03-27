Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘have more saunas than healthy relationships’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly “can afford to have more saunas than healthy relationships” with their parents.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She told News.com.au, “There is a certain irony that for people who can afford to have more saunas than healthy relationships with parents, now find themselves commercially tongue-tied.”

At the same time however, Ms Elser has lauded the couple for being able to go against, at least one of their “corporate spouses,” Spotify over Joe Rogan.

But, “But there is a hell of a lot of difference between calling out a former UFC commentator with fringe views and criticising their biggest paymaster’s marquee show.”