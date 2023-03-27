Netflix has trapped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in golden handcuffs

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “trapped in golden handfuffs” and are at the mercy of Netlfix pay masters.
These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to News.com.au she just bashed Prince Harry and claimed, “The man might have had therapy in bulk and, hopefully, exorcised some demons writing the best-seller, but he still appears to, understandably, be suffering.”
“Except that the 38-year-old, a man these days known for taking more stands than a bus depot, can’t exactly take aim at The Crown, Netflix’s prized jewel.”
“Unfortunately, the very same company that looks like it might be about to exploit and commercialise Diana’s death is the very same one with whom Harry and Meghan have gotten into bed in a reported $140 million-ish deal.”
“What that shot of the Mercedes highlights is the degree to which the Sussexes have gotten themselves trapped with the most golden of handcuffs – but handcuffs nonetheless.”
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly 'can't bite the hand that feeds them' even if Diana's legacy's milked