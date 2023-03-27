 
close
Monday March 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry arrives unexpectedly at London court for privacy case

Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court when he arrived for a hearing in his claim against a newspaper publisher

By Web Desk
March 27, 2023
Prince Harry arrives unexpectedly at London court for privacy case
Prince Harry arrives unexpectedly at London court for privacy case

London: Britain´s Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court when he arrived for a hearing in his claim against a newspaper publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, is bidding to end the high court claims brought by six high-profile figures, including Harry and singer Elton John, over alleged unlawful activity at its titles. (AFP)