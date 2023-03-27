Prince Harry arrives unexpectedly at London court for privacy case

London: Britain´s Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court when he arrived for a hearing in his claim against a newspaper publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering.



The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, is bidding to end the high court claims brought by six high-profile figures, including Harry and singer Elton John, over alleged unlawful activity at its titles. (AFP)