Amy Robach shares love with T.J Holmes amid TV studios snub

Amy Robach and T.J. Homles are going strong against tides of difficulties as their pitches to major TV networks were reportedly passed on.

The blonde journalist looked refreshingly chic in a denim jacket over a black zip-up hoodie, with a pair of black pants, boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.



While Holmes matched her beau style by donning a black fuzzy vest with a full-sleeve white sweatshirt and Balenciaga sneakers.

Image Credits: Us Weekly

In other news, Robach and Holmes are reportedly convincing TV exes that they “can be whatever you want us to be.”

However, these persistent attempts are in vain as major TV networks reportedly gave them a cold shoulder.

The scandalous duo pitched several bigwigs in the media industry, including a TMZ-style gossip show.

But sources close to the situation described those pitches as “vague,” according to The Post.

One thing’s for sure,” the source told the daily. “They can’t do news.”

The pair are no longer “credible” as newspeople, the insider stated, noting a flurry of reports of their controversial affair’s leaked pictures also allegations that dogged Holmes about previous flings with junior staffers at ABC News.