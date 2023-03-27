Parineeti Chopra visits Manish Malhotra amid dating rumors with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra visits Manish Malhotra, fans get curious

Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence amid her dating rumours with politician Raghav Chadha.

As per the sources, Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married soon. But the couple have not announced anything yet.

The Ishaqzaade actress was clicked by the paparazzi last night outside the designer’s home wearing a black coloured one shoulder midi dress paired with matching black heels. She carried a green and black handbag along with her outfit. She smiled and posed for the paps before entering the place.

Parineeti’s visit to Manish’s home is creating more buzz. Now, the fans are speculating that she is visiting the designer for her bridal dress trials. One of the fans commented: “Bridal outfit in the making???” while another wrote: “And I hope the outfit won't be pink.”



Chadha and Chopra are old friends. The two of them studied together at the London School of Economics. They have been spotted together more than one time outside restuarnats for lunch and dinner. Everybody is now waiting for the official announcement of the duo's relationship.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is all set to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s next film Chamkila along with Diljit Dosanjh, reports Pinkvilla.