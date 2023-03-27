Adam Levine gushes over family getting to attend Las Vegas Residency

Lyricist and songwriter Adam Levine recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed his experience during the Las Vegas residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater.

Levine made his admissions in a candid chat with People magazine where he said, “I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all."

"We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon.”

He also said, “Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us.”

The residency featured audience appearances by Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo as well as two of their older daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

He also explained his motives for agreeing to a Vegas residency during the chat and admitted, “It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag. It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them.”