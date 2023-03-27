Pemra bans media coverage of rallies, gatherings in Islamabad for today

Outside view of the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) building. — Website of the Information Ministry

In the latest move, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday banned the media coverage of any rally or public gathering taking place in Islamabad today.



The ban has been imposed under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance in regard with the current law and order situation in the federal capital.

An official notification issued by Pemra stated that the satellite TV channels aired live footages and images of violent mobs attacking police and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) on TV screens "without any editorial oversight" during a recent standoff between a political party's workers and LEAs in Lahore and Islamabad.

"Live telecast of such footages on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and police. Such activism by mob not only jeopardises law and order situation but also makes public properties and lives vulnerable," the notification read.

It further stated that the broadcast of such content was a violation of the Supreme Court ruling passed in the suo motu case in 2018.

While exercising the powers vested under Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, the authority prohibits both live and recorded coverage of any kind of rally, public gathering or procession by any party, organisation and individual, etc. for today (March 27).

Pemra also warned that in case of non-compliance, the license shall be suspended under Section 30 (3) of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, without any show cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law.