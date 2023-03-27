Amanda Bynes ‘focussing on getting better’ as her psychiatric hold is extended

Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold has reportedly been extended for at least another week.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old former Nickelodeon star has extended her psychiatric hold at the hospital for a week – possibly longer – which was originally for 72 hours.

The All That alum allegedly waved down a passing car after roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked, and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode last Sunday.

She then called 911 on her own and was taken to a police station, where the mental health team determined she needed to be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold, TMZ previously reported.

Bynes is “seriously focusing on getting better” as she remains hospitalised, per the outlet.

A source revealed that She’s the Man actress isn’t speaking to anyone close and it is uncertain whether she has any memory of the incident last week.

Bynes, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was likely living “on the streets for days” before she called the cops on herself upon suffering a mental break, TMZ reported earlier this week.

Sources close to the former child star shared that they found her car four days before her spiralling episode, which has been towed in Long Beach, California, on March 15th, 2023.

The vehicle was located 40 miles from her home, and 15 miles from where she was found in downtown Los Angeles, leading the outlet’s sources to believe she was hitchhiking or taking public transportation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 that placed her mother, Lynn Bynes under control of her. Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she “provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed” to the court.

Her parents supported the end of the conservatorship, a source told ET at the time.