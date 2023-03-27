Prince Harry 'texted' Prince William the moment he knew Queen was suffering

Prince Harry tried to reach out to Prince William after he learned Queen Elizabeth II’s health was terminal.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals King Charles had called him to give an update on Granny’s health.
He pens: “September 8, 2022—a call came in around lunchtime. Unknown number. Hello? It was Pa. Granny’s health had taken a turn. She was up at Balmoral, of course. Those beautiful, melancholy latesummer days.”
Harry adds: “He hung up—he had many other calls to make—and I immediately texted Willy to ask whether he and Kate were flying up. If so, when? And how? No response. Meg and I looked at flight options. We told our team to confirm: We’d be missing the WellChild Awards and hurrying up to Scotland.”
