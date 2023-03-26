Harry Styles says final goodbye to Olivia Wilde, begins romantic journey with Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles left Olivia Wilde firmly and began his new romantic journey with Emily Ratajkowski after the two were seen getting cozy on the streets of Tokyo this weekend.

Harry Styles appeared confirming his romance with Ratajkowski as he locked lips with the actress on the streets of Tokyo, leaving his last lover Olivia Wilde behind.

Wilde and Styles had split in November 2022, citing different priorities with the singer was reported to have moved on with a mystery woman last month.



Wilde, meanwhile, was spotted with her ex-Jason Sudeikis at their son's soccer game in LA, days after she accused him of 'pushing her into poverty'.

The former One Direction star, currently performing in Japan as part of his aptly named Love On Tour series of worldwide gigs, looked dapper in a black suit and a white shirt unbuttoned at the collar.

Ratajkowski, who shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, two, with ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClar, looked smashing in a pink and black jacket over a black and white cropped top and skirt.



Styles. 29, and Ratajkowski, 31 were seen dancing with each other as they stood alongside a silver people carrier while sheltering from the rain under an umbrella in the Japanese capital.

