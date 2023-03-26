Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes to TV exes: 'We can be whatever you want us to be'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly convincing TV exes that they “can be whatever you want us to be.”

However, these persistent attempts are reportedly in vain as major networks are giving a cold shoulder to their silver screen return bids.



The scandalous duo pitched several bigwigs in the media industry, including a TMZ-style gossip show. But sources close to the situation described those pitches as “vague,” according to The Post.

One thing’s for sure,” the source told the daily. “They can’t do news.”

The pair are no longer “credible” as newspeople, the insider stated, noting a flurry of reports of their controversial affair’s leaked pictures also allegations that dogged Holmes about previous flings with junior staffers at ABC News.

Recently, CBS, which is best known for daytime shows like Dr. Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, has not entertained the scandalous pair’s proposal for a show, the report added.

Last month, the duo’s talent agency CAA also wooed CNN; however, the results were the same as CBS, the sources snitched to the daily.

“If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?” a skeptical TV expert said, opining, “They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point,” the insiders added.

The lovebirds also pitched Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations for a syndicated show and had a meeting with executives for “general meetings” on “various opportunities” that also included talks beyond a dedicated talk show, an insider confided to The Post.

However, things were not also smooth at the entertainment giant.

“I don’t think the talks are serious at all,” said a source close to Fox.

“CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don’t think anyone is serious. I don’t think there’s any there there.”

Previously, Holmes and Robach have been “pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos” and the power couple also met “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” producers, Page Six reports.

While the GMA3 colleagues have been “selling their chemistry,” the industry insiders noted they earlier had “brother/sister chemistry” and that “now they’re selling sex” — which might not sell gold ratings.

However, earlier an optimistic picture was painted that Robach and Holmes might soon land their own show as their recent pitches blew away several TV executives and producers.

Reportedly, the former Good Morning America hosts meetings with various media bigwigs were a success.

As one source puts to The U.S. Sun, the pair's "chemistry is off the charts" and "everyone loved them."