Jonathan Majors spotted leaving NYC courthouse after being arrested for assaulting woman

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors, who was arrested in New York on assault and strangulation charges, appeared leaving a courthouse late Saturday evening in a hat with the word 'FREEDOM' on it.



The 'Creed III' and 'Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor was taken into custody on Saturday for assault, harassment, and strangulation of a 30-year-old woman.

"The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries to her head and neck," Police told DailyMail.



In new photos, shared by the outlet, Majors can be seen leaving the criminal court of NYC, wearing a baseball hat with the words 'FREEDOM FREEDOM' on it and a large surgical mask. A lady appeared to be using her translucent umbrella to shield the actor from the camera as they were exiting the establishment.

In a statement, Majors' rep has denied the allegations saying: 'He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.'