Prince William finally changes his mind, wants baby no.4 like Kate Middleton?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has always wanted four kids and that she would “love to have one more child.”



However, for her husband Prince William, “three children is more than enough.”

But now, both Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are parents to three children---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis---recently showed signs of wanting baby number four with their latest move.

Body language expert Judi James has explained that the future king’s body language on St. Patrick’s Day pointed out to a desire for baby number four.

According to Cheat Sheet, the Prince of Wales looked ‘smitten’ with kids in hinting at ‘parental emotions’ for another child.

The report quoted James as saying, “It’s not just Kate wearing signals of being besotted and broody when gazing at small babies and toddlers.

“If Kate really is keen on a baby Cambridge number four, she might like to study her husband’s facial expressions as he gazes at a small baby in some of these poses, too.”