Five reasons why you should never share your Wi-Fi password with friends

While you might feel its a huge challenge to say no to someone, especially a friend, when they ask for your Wi-Fi password, you must keep in mind that sharing can have consequences.

While sharing is caring, it could turn out to be ugly for you as the sharer. It is common for people to share passwords but the risks should at least be considered.

Here are five reasons why you should never share your wi-fi password with neighbours and mates:

5. Illegal downloads

One of the likely things to happen is the other person using your Wi-Fi for illegal content. If someone uses your connection for illegal downloading, it will keep your router as the record and authorities will naturally trace it back to you.

To avoid putting themselves at risk, or maybe even unintentionally, a person could use your internet connection to download a film illegally, for example. You may end up with a hefty fine or worse.

4. They could use up all your data



Most broadband providers do not have data caps and offer unlimited downloads. However, there might be a loophole.

According to Daily Mail, the majority of the unlimited packages are called "standard unlimited" or "truly unlimited".

With the standard ones, there can be certain restrictions like fair use policies. If someone with your password is frequently downloading large files, the service provider's policies might be violated. This might slow your speed and even lead to the termination of connection in some cases.

3. Users can see connections

Giving someone access to your Wi-Fi network is akin to providing them access to a system where data is received and sent.

A tech-savvy person could use free computer tools to scan your network and provide a list of all linked devices.

2. Perform illegal activities online

You must remember that online activity on your Wi-Fi will always be traced back to you. This includes any activity that is not allowed by the law, not just visiting illegal websites.

Cyberbullying or hate speech is frequent and authorities regularly respond to such complaints. When an anonymous account commits such online crimes, authorities use its IP address to get to trace back.

1. Can get your IP blocked from websites