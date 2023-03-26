Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' becomes most-watched Indian series, overtakes 'Mirzapur'

'Farzi' receives an estimated viewership of 37 million

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's debut OTT series Farzi tops the chart of viewership, overtakes Mirzapur.

The fantastic director duo Raj and DK have treated fans yet again with another extremely amazing series that is touching the sky now. According to Ormax reports, the show has set new records by becoming the most-watched series.

Shahid also shared the spectacular news on his Instagram handle. He shared a chart of viewership that featured many other popular series on Amazon Prime. Out of all, Farzi stood at number one surpassing Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur.

Kapoor is thrilled to hear the news as he wrote: “Farzi Fever. Thank you all so much.”

This week, the series received a very strong response from the audience taking the estimated viewership to 37 million.

Amazon Prime Original crime-thriller series has an entirely new plot and concept. The show is based on the second oldest profession counterfeiting.

Shahid, in the show, makes fake notes and challenges the system that mainly the supports the privileged class.

Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Rashii Khanna, reports Indiatoday.