Rajkumar Rao's socio-political drama 'Bheed' fails at the box office, experts share thoughts

Rajkumar Rao starrer Bheed fails at the box office, experts shares their thoughts over the same.
Expert Akshaye Rathi spoke to Indiatoday sharing his thoughts on why the cinegoers didn’t take the film well. He stated: “The kind of tickets sold is the result of demand and supply. And Bheed, at least at the onset, is not the kind that was expected to take any kind of opening. It was always meant to be a film that would do anything through word of mouth. It predominantly had to rely on the reviews and the report that came out after day 1.”
“And with that being mixed, you never know where it will head. Of course, as someone from the entertainment industry, I always hope and pray that every film that the industry has invested in does something and gets returns. So we are hoping that something gets out of it and, if nothing else, then at least the sale of its streaming and satellite rights through which the producers recover. So, fingers crossed for that.”
Bheed is based on the dark coronavirus times that created borders within the country. Besides Rajkumar and Bhumi, the film also features Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapur.
