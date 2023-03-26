Taylor Swift heaps praise on Lana Del Rey during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift waxed lyrical about fellow musician Lana Del Rey on tour. The Anti-Hero singer also performed their duet ‘snow beach’ from her album Midnights.



During the “Surprise Songs” segment of her otherwise strict setlist, Swift introduced ‘Snow beach’ to the crowd after going into raptures about Lana Del Rey’s new album.

“I’m going to talk about something, but I just have to tell you first of all: I’m going to talk about another artist, but that artist is not here, OK?” She then showered some love for Del Rey’s just-released LP.

“Lana Del Rey put out a new album,” Swift said (via Billboard). “It’s called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

Swift continued, “She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called ‘Snow on the Beach’ because she’s a generous king. She did that for me, and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play ‘Snow on the Beach.’”



Swift’s “The Eras Tour” runs through August.