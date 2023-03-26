Bebe Rexha recalls ‘weirdest’ present from fan mail: ‘Why toilet paper’?

Lyricist and songwriter Bebe Rexha recently shed some light into the ‘weirdest’ thing she was ever sent in the mail.
She revealed it all over on Twitter, and also included an image of the actual toilet paper in the process.
The image in question included an image of the letter, and a blocked out square that allegedly included the used toilet paper.
The image was also accompanied by a caption that read, “Someone mailed me used toilet paper [vomit emoji].”
The letter has been sent from Miami and features a stamp with a little dog on top.
