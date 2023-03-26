Ireland Baldwin shows off dancing skills in ‘preparation of birth’

Famed model Ireland Baldwin has just showed off her dancing prowess in a candid social media post.

The 27-year-old model showed it all off to her 700,000 followers and is gearing up to welcome her new daughter in the near future.

In the video, Baldwin showed off her baby bump too and danced to the beat in sweatpants and a brown top.

The 30-second clip even features a few scenes where Baldwin’s showing off her twerking skills.

The video was even captioned with a rib-tickling question that reads, “ob- how are you preparing for birth? me –”.

For those unversed, Baldwin is the daughter of Alec Baldwin, an actor still in the throws of the Rust case.