Stay alert and stay safe while driving during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: Muslims around the world are observing fasts in the holy month of Ramadan these days. It's crucial for drivers to take extra precautions due to changes in eating, drinking, and sleeping patterns that can impact their abilities behind the wheel.
DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yosuf Malik highlighted that drivers may experience tiredness, sleepiness, or weakness while driving. Medical experts advise individuals with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, to take additional precautions before embarking on a long journey.
To guarantee a safe journey, drivers should prioritise getting sufficient sleep and rest before setting out on long drives. They should also take breaks when feeling tired or drowsy during their journey, stopping at a secure location to rest. It's also essential to plan journeys to prevent exhaustion and ensure drivers reach their destination safely.
Additionally, drivers should always fasten their seat belts, obey traffic laws, avoid speeding, and focus on the road. If there's an emergency or they require assistance, drivers can contact the helpline 130.
By following these guidelines, drivers can ensure a comfortable and safe journey during these blessed days.
