Anshula Kapoor pens down heartfelt note of mother's death anniversary

Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram to write a heartbreaking note for her late mother on account of her 11th death anniversary and celebrities react to it.
Anshula shared a childhood picture of herself with mother and wrote, “11 years since I’ve felt your hug, since we’ve seen your smile, since I’ve held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond.”
She also shared a snippet about grief by Jess Denham which says, “One of many things about grief that isn't talked about enough is ‘the double whammy’. How you feel two griefs and not one. There's your own grief. Missing them in your life. But the grief you feel *for them* - for everything they are missing and will miss - can be tough".
Jessica Simpson is executive producing the project as it finds another streamer to partner up with
‘Shazam’ actor Zachary Levi opened up on off-screen disputes
'A Good Person' film's head of hair department made shocking revelations about Florence Pugh hair
"Kate Middleton strategically wears muted colors when she wants to blend in with her peers and be seen as their equal"
Reese Witherspoon's friend alleges that Jim Toth started 'dressing like someone half his age'
King Charles III won't become "housing association for distant relatives"