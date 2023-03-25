Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to calm down at Bollywood Hungama Awards

Anushka Sharma was seen at Bollywood Hungama Awards earlier on Saturday and was addressed as 'Mrs Kohli' by paparazzis to which she smiled.
She earlier made an appearance at Indian Sports Honors Awards with husband Virat Kohli and looked absolutely dazzling a purple floral gown. While Kohli opted for a black dinner suit. Earlier today, she appeared at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards in a stunning dress.
She decided to wear a black dress and paired it up with Serpenti necklace. As soon as she arrived at the venue, paparazzi started chanting her name. One of them kept addressing her as ‘Mrs Kohli’ to which she said, “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan (my ears)… I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday.”
On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress next.
Jisoo is the last member from Blackpink to be getting a solo music project
His agency revealed that he would be joining the army training centre on March 24th
They also touched upon their feelings concerning their global popularity
Jennifer Aniston will be next seen in Netflix comedy 'Murder Mystery 2'
Hayden Panettiere wants other women to know they are not alone
'John Wick' director said, 'there’s not a single arguable reason not to have stunts in the Academy Awards'