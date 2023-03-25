'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves fans mock Roman Kemp for cringe interview

Capital FM host Roman Kemp was slammed for John Wick star Keanu Reeves “utter cringe” interview.

The host asked the deadly gunslinger about the winner in John Wick and fitness coach Joe Wicks fight.

Reeves replied, “I know it’s hard to believe but John Wick doesn’t really wanna fight, so let’s just talk about life and fitness, John Wick hashtag fitness.”

Kemp also questioned John Wick knowledge about the price of a halogen lightbulb in the hardware store Wickes.

“For when you just have to get it done, I’m gonna Wickes my bathroom, I’m gonna Wickes my new kitchen,” Keanu joked.

Later, the interviewee also tried The Matrix star impression through a confused sneeze.

The Capital FM’s social media channels, released the edited supercut of the interview, captioned, “Is this the most awkward interview of all time!?”

One fan commented, “Oh my goodness, that’s utter cringe.” Keanu is such a lovely gentlemen, I felt for him big time watching this!!”

“This is shocking. Imagine getting the chance to interview one of the biggest actors in the world right now and you’re told to ask him how much a halogen lightbulb is worth,” another said.

“Whenever I feel I’m not doing very well at my job, I’m just going to watch this clip back and reassure myself I’m doing just fine,” one commenter added.