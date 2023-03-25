Kanye West returns to Instagram with meaningful post about Jonah Hill and Jewish people

Kanye West, who has come under fire after making antisemitic remarks online, appeared to have addressed his previous comments as he returned to Instagram with a meaningful post on Saturday, saying that Jonah Hill made him "like Jewish people again".



The 45-year-old American rapper was banned from Instagram and Twitter in late 2022 over controversial online remarks against Jewish people, which also saw him dropped from brand partnerships with both Adidas and Balenciaga.

In his first post after making a comeback on Instagram, West shared the film poster from "21 Jump Street", which Hill starred in alongside Channing Tatum in 2012, captioning: "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again."

He added: "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Kim Kardashain's ex-husband, who now stylises himself as Ye, has found himself in more than enough trouble lately after making a number of antisemitic remarks online, which led to him being dropped by a load of companies, banned from a number of social media sites, and generally ostracised for his stance.



Kanye appeared to admit that Jonah Hill’s action thriller has changed his mind, or at least spurred him onto yet another strange outburst.



Reacting to Kanye's post some of his fans dropped interesting words in comments section, with one writing: "This appears to be the best apology from the rapper".