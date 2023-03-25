BTS’ Jimin sweeps global iTunes charts

He also swept the iTunes charts earlier when he released the pre-release track for his album

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has swept iTunes charts all over the world with his new solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy. He released the album and title track’s music video on March 24th.

Quickly after their release, the album flew to the top of the iTunes charts in several countries all over the world. Like Crazy took the No. 1 spot on the Top Songs chart by March 25th in over 100 regions. The countries include the United States, Germany, Brazil, Frace, Japan, the United Kingdom, Greece and many more.

The album itself went on to claim the No. 1 spot on the Top Albums chart in around 63 regions including Mexico, Greece and Spain. He also swept the iTunes charts earlier when he released the pre-release track for his album called Set Me Free Pt. 2.