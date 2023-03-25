Lahore ATC grants bail to Imran Khan in three cases

PTI chief ImranKhan at the ATC Lahore on March 25, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court approved on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail in three terrorism cases filed against him.

The cases were registered against the PTI chief at Lahore's Race Course police station under the charges of terror, aiding and abetting.

Khan appeared before the ATC to secure bails in the cases, which include the Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interference in state affairs.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had, last week, granted protective bail to the former prime minister in the same cases and directed him to approach the relevant court in this matter.

The former prime minister, who reached the court, wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the investigation but there is a fear of arrest by the police.

During the hearing, the court directed the former PM to be a part of the investigation and not be absent on any hearing date.

The ATC granted Khan bail in three cases till April 24 in return for surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case.

Khan to announce next action plan

Speaking to media persons outside the court, Khan said that he will announce the next action plan during today's gathering.

"They have turned this country into occupied Kashmir by placing containers everywhere but the nation will break all barriers and reach the jalsa today," he added.

The PTI chief also claimed that about 1,600 party workers have been arrested.

The party is set to hold a public gathering at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan at 9pm after Taraweeh.

However, the police launched a crackdown against Pakistan PTI workers ahead of the party's gathering, while some roads leading to the location have been blocked, Geo News reported on Saturday.