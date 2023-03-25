Kourtney Kardashian shares hilarious response to fan who asks her to 'just retire'

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly revealed that she’s no plan to retire from the limelight. The reality TV star gave a hilarious response to a fan, who told her to "just retire."
The Kardashians star, 43, on Thursday, shared a video on TikTok for her vitamin brand, Lemme and captioned it, “tough love.”
The Poosh founder received a comment that read, “Can the kardashians just retire.”
Kardashian hilariously responded, “That would be nice.”
“Absolutely not, and we’re not playing that game today," Kardashian fired back.
Kardashian continued to be unfazed after another fan called out her speaking pattern, commenting, “Why she speaks in slow motion?”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded, “Because it’s a vibe.”
Kardashian’s latest social media wit came after she shared an unseen look at her iconic wedding dress. She shared new details about the Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress she wore to marry Travis Barker in Italy last summer.
Kardashian revealed it was “inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine.”
