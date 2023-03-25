Noah Schnapp on ‘emotional’ farewell to ‘Stranger Things,’ says he’ll be ‘crying and upset’

File footage

Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things is moving toward the end and the show’s cast gears up to start filming the fifth and final season.



Ahead of its shooting, series star Noah Schnapp has shared that it's going to be "bittersweet" filming the final season because he's been working on it since childhood.

Stranger Things season one wowed fans with the mysterious alternate world of the Upside Down when Will Byers (Schnapp) went missing after being attacked by the Demogorgon.

Schnapp, 18, who excited to start filming the fifth and final chapter of the hit series, recently spoke to Collider ahead of his performance in the psychological thriller, The Tutor.

Speaking of Stranger Things finale, Schnapp said, "I mean, just wrapping Stranger Things — so bittersweet. I mean, it's obviously kind of what made me, I guess, as an actor, and I've grown up on the show.

“I first started on it when I was 10 and now I'm, like, an adult. So, it's crazy."

"I'm really excited to get shooting,” shared Schnapp. He also admitted, “the last season looks really good, and when it's over I'm definitely going to be crying and upset, but excited for what the future holds.”

Schnapp recently made headlines after coming out as gay on TikTok, noting that he's "more similar to Will than I thought," referring to the fact that his Stranger Things character is also gay.