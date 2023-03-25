Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth announce ‘difficult decision’ to divorce

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The actress and producer shared the news on Friday, March 24th, 2023, via a joint statement in an Instagram post announcing the split.

“We have some personal news to share…,” the statement began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

It further read, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is out son and out entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

The couple are the parents to son, Tennessee James, 10.

The statement concluded with the pair asking for privacy in their difficult moment. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for or family’s privacy at this time.”

The news of the pair’s split comes just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary and two days after Witherspoon’s 47th birthday.



“Thank you for all my wonderful, loving, heartfelt birthday wishes,” the Cruel Intentions actress captioned a slideshow of pics of herself and her dog via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023. “Feeling very grateful for all the LOVE in my life!”

Witherspoon is also the mother of daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe.