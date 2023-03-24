Christina Ricci notes being a child star was her ‘escape’ from ‘horrendous’ childhood

Christina Ricci has recently addressed her journey as a child star and how it’s an “escape from her horrendous childhood”.



While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ricci discussed about her experience of surviving childhood stardom in the industry.

“When I first started, and still as an adult, this career has always been an escape for me,” said the actress.

Ricci continued, “As a kid, it was an escape from, like, a horrendous childhood and just getting to go away – be in hotels and be on set and be with other adults and be valued.”

“All the little things that sort of are negative about the industry and the career, they’ve always been things that I’ve just been like, ‘Well, real life is worse’,” explained the Yellowjackets star.

Ricci pointed out that there are some parts of Hollywood that “are difficult to navigate”, however, the actress shared, “I also think that I really benefited from this place in time where gradually things have been getting better and are so much better now.

“We benefit from all the amazing work that younger generations are doing,” added the 43-year-old.

Last year, Ricci told The Guardian that she suffered child abuse from members of her family.

“People write things like, ‘Christina talks about the trauma of fame.’ It’s like, no. When I am talking about childhood trauma, I am not talking about the trauma of fame. There’s been childhood stuff, child abuse in my family,” remarked the actress.

For the unversed, Ricci parents got divorced when she was 13 and the actress had not talked to her father since she was a teenager.