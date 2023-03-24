Fans upset at racist comments towards Halle Bailey on New Jeans’ Instagram

Fans quickly came to the actress’ defence, calling out the blatant racism

Fans are calling out the racist comments directed at American actress Halle Bailey on the K-pop group New Jeans’ Instagram. Fans claimed that these were the people giving K-pop fans a bad reputation.

On March 22nd, New Jeans uploaded several photos on their Instagram of group member Hanni meeting Julia Garner and Halle Bailey. Soon after the pictures were posted, the comments section was filled with racist and insulting comments directed at Halle Bailey.

Fans quickly came to the actress’ defence, calling out the blatant racism and appreciating her as an actress. Bailey was announced to be playing Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid adaptation which received significant backlash from audiences because of her ethnicity.