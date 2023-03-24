Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ by mistake during ‘John Wick’ shooting

Keanu Reeves once slashed open a man’s head during an action scene while making one of the “John Wick” movies, the actor revealed.

Speaking to ComicBook.com the Speed star said: “Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired.”

“It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won.”

“So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open,” Reeves continued.

“So that really fucking sucked – excuse my language. But other than that…oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay. All of this to say that you do have to take care. But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other.”

“There’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the latest episode in the franchise. The movie stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, alongside a supporting ensemble cast including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick (in one of his final roles), Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.