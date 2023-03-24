Lana Del Rey ninth album 'Ocean Blvd' is out now: details inside

Lana Del Rey made a huge comeback with her ninth album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which is officially released on March 24, 2023.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd marked Del Rey's ninth full-length album in only 14 years of her career.



With the exception of her self-titled debut EP from 2010, which ranked at # 20, every one of those album has ranked in top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, with two of them hitting the summit Ultraviolence from 2014 and Lust for Life from 2017.

Ocean Blvd also carries the previously-released single A&W, The Grants and the title track. It is co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji.

The Cherry Blossom singer is the reigning Visionary Award winner at Billboard Women in Music.

Speaking at the annual ceremony earlier this month, the 37-year-old admitted to being happy with how it’s all going.



“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” she said during her speech.

“When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008” she added.

She further continued, “I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal, so I did it.”

Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML are guests on Ocean Blvd, which includes 16 songs in total and can be streamed on Spotify and other platforms.