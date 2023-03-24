Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work 'despite the inconvenience of damaged body'

Amitabh Bachchan suffered a serious injury on the sets of 'Project K'

Amitabh Bachchan gets back to his work schedule even though he has not fully recovered.

Big B shared the latest health update on his blog page. He also gave a special shoutout to his extended family for giving him comfort in this painful time.

Bachchan wrote: "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair.. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family) and well wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love .."

"Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the ‘moi’ .. for there is no better pastime than work .. Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found.. and find we must."

A few days back, the Piku actor shared a throwback picture of him walking on the ramp. Through the post, he thanked all his fans for the wishes and prayers for his recovery. He wrote: “thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon."

Amitabh Bachchan suffered a major injury on the sets of Project K. The upcoming film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, reports Pinkvilla.