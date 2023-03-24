Brie Larson was afraid of attaching herself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actress Brie Larson has admitted that the idea of playing the first lead of a superhero film scared her at first.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Captain Marvel star who plays the character named after the title said:

“I was scared of what would happen to me,” she said in relation to the stardom associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I was like, ‘What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?'” she recalled.

“Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself.”



“What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not,” the Oscar winner said.

“Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it’s been totally different. You can follow me around on set and be like, ‘Wow, she really knows what she’s doing.’ And then I go home, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I get insecure, and I think I’m not enough.”

Larson is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. She was also named among 100 most influential people in the world in 2019 by Time magazine.