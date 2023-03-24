Beyoncé, Adidas walk away from Ivy Park partnership

Grammy-winning entrepreneur and artist Beyoncé and the German lifestyle brand Adidas have mutually agreed to end collaboration.

A source close to the situation confirmed the split to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyoncé entered a creative alliance with Adidas in 2018, reintroducing her Ivy Park active wear line and also developed new footwear and garb for the brand.

However the split comes after some creative differences arose between Ivy Park and Adidas. Beyoncé is looking forward to reclaim ownership of her brand.

Beyoncé’ launched Ivy Park in 2016, which was a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. But in 2018 the venture with Topshop ended Beyoncé gained full rights of Ivy Park.

The pop star will launch her Renaissance World Tour in May in Stockholm, and the tour spans through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

The tour then returns to America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, the New York City metro area and her homeland Houston before closing in New Orleans.