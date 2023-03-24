Nick Cannon talks ‘lingering regrets’ over not having kids with Christina Milian

Famed comedian Nick Cannon has just worn his heart on his sleeve and voiced some of his regrets regarding ex Christina Milian.
While he already has 12 children with a myriad of women, the comedian believes he “missed out on the opportunity” to have another child.
He weighed in on everything during an appearance with The Shade Room.
“If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral,” he admitted before starting the chat.
“When Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, 'Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her.”
“I remember we were kids in love, early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given.”
Actress Brie Larson admits she was afraid of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Dulquer Salmaan featured in Irrfan Khan's film 'Karwaan'
BTS Jimin released highly anticipated music video of his track 'Like Crazy' from solo album 'Face'
Actor Adrien Brody will be designing travel-focused collections for Swiss brand Bally
Kareena Kapoor thinks the trio did not meet only for the promotion of Sharman Joshi's Gujrati film
Gwyneth Paltrow's legal team offered court security 'treats' at ongoing ski crash trial