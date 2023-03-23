John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu describer her father as ‘the best mentor’

John Travolta expresses her elation over seeing his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta making her way in the entertainment industry.



During the recent HollywoodLife podcast, Ella revealed valuable advice she had received from her celebrity dad at the time of joining the industry.

“I get his advice all the time and he’s the best mentor and the best guide,” said the 22-year-old.

Speaking about her father, Ella continued, “He’s always encouraging me to also make my own way and just learn as much as I can from life and experiences.”

Ella also mentioned that she didn’t know that her parents were “famous” during her childhood.

“I think when you’re younger, you have to put two and two together and then eventually as you grow up you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah, [my parents] are the same person in the movies,’” she explained.

Ella remarked, “But definitely I remember singing along to Grease with my friends growing up.”

Reflecting on her passion for music, Ella told PEOPLE magazine that she began thinking about this career when the pandemic started.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I have some ideas for songs that I've just recorded as voice memos.’ I should try finishing them. So, I started completing those songs and writing them. I was like, ‘Oh, I really like this’,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ella will debut an EP later this year.