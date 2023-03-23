Brian Cox addresses his controversial opinions on 'Method Acting' on 'Jimmy Fallon Show'

Brian Cox reiterated his disapproval of 'Method Acting' in his latest appearance on Jimmy Fallon Show to promote the last season of Succession.

On the March 22 episode of the Jimmy Fallon Show Brian Cox was asked by the host on getting "viral opinions on method acting."

“Well you know, Jimmy, I’ve been a little harsh on it. And I’m sorry about that. In fact, I’ve been trying to set the record straight in a Master Class series of acting that I’ve been doing," Cox responded.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor introduced a clip that would "more eloquently" express his feelings on the subject.

The clip was a Master Class spoof on the craft of acting, where Cox calmly introduces himself and then shouts, "Just fucking do it! Say the f*****g lines, and don’t bump into the fucking furniture."

The Succession star had previously expressed his disapproval of the acting approach since the viral New Yorker profile on his co-star Jeremy Strong, who plays his onscreen son Kendall Roy, first made headlines in 2021.







