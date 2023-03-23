Kelly Ripa speaks out against Mark Consuelos 'insane jealously'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos weighed in on their 26-year-long marriage's struggling times.

During the Sirius XM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the pair revealed they have been through some extremely tough periods in their marriage and delicately resolved them by addressing them together.

"It always gets better," the 51-year-old said.

"If you communicate and talk it through, literally, there's nothing that's insurmountable."

However, the 52-year-old singled out one odd habit of Consuelos in the past that was the source of the clash.

"My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage — and this is not recent, 'cause it definitely changed, and I don't know if I changed or if you changed or if it was some combination of change — but you used to be insanely jealous," said Ripa. "And that was a hard pill to swallow. It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous. ... It's unattractive," she added.

However, Consuelos responded that self-growth helped him overcome his jealousies.

"I wanted to do some work on myself," he said. "That was one of the major things that I needed to work on, because it was getting in the way."

The duo shares two sons and one daughter.