Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'reaping what they sowed'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned of being booed by some royal fans and experts if they attend the King Charles III's coronation even after publicly slamming the monarch and other members of the Firm.

Royal family seems to snub the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are reportedly drawing up coronation plans without them.



The California-based couple have not confirmed yet whether they will attend King Charles's landmark ceremony or not. However, the firm is preparing the coronation plans without them.



A royal insider has claimed that "Meghan and Harry are persistently losing their credibility and popularity not only in the UK but in the US also. They added the royal family's silence on the couple's claims is a snub to the Sussexes.



"The couple, who left the UK for the US in 2020, will reportedly won't be given the same respect as the working royals will have at the landmark ceremony."



The source added that the California-based couple could face massive backlash from the royalists for their attacks on the palace. They might be booed by some at the historic even if they attend.

According to some, Meghan and Harry want to celebrate Archie Harrison's fourth birthday on May 6 at the palace, the same day as the Coronation. But, it is unclear whether the royal family will agree to all of the Sussexes' demands. They are reportedly locked in negotiations with the Royal Family over the terms of their attendance.

On the other hand, the monarchy is drawing up a version of the Coronation plan that does not include Meghan and Harry. "Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now," an insider told the Mail.

