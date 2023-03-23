King Charles, Kate Middleton, William 'terrified' of sharing coronation plans with Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "terrified" of giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle any information about king Charles Coronation for fear of it being "for sale".



The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided not to share the upcoming Coronation plans with the Sussexes, a commentator has claimed.

Louise Roberts, News Corp columnist, claims everyone close to the Sussexes is “terrified” given every indiscretion or every "aside comment" could be magnified for an American audience in order for the pair to make a profit.



Roberts, in conversation with Sky News Australia, spoke about King Charles III's upcoming Coronation and discussion around recent issues relating to Meghan and Harry.

She went on saying that Harry and Meghan are becoming "increasingly more outrageous in their claims".

The columnist continued: "Who knows what they'll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the Coronation. But the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, William and Kate, won't tell them anything."

Roberts continued: "She Everyone's terrified, everything's for sale, every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit."