Victoria Beckham requests fans for help over 'out of control' family member

Victoria Beckham asked her fans for help and recommendations after discovering that one of her fluffy family members was completely "out of control".

Victoria, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening and shared a picture of her beloved husband, football star David Beckham, snuggled up to one of their pet dogs.

Sharing the photography, the posh designer asked fans to "send help" and penned "Send help!! My dog's bush is out of control!!!”

Looking for a dog groomer, the former Spice Girls star pleaded, "West London recommendations, please! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham."

The Beckham family has resided in the West London area of Holland Park for many years.

Victoria’s latest post came a week after she shared a fun clip of the husband-and-wife duo holding hands during a sweaty gym session at home.

Victoria and David performed tough leg raises, working their abs in unison. The mother of four was dressed in her trademark head-to-toe black, while the footballer was shirtless for their session.