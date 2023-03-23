Tom Sandoval was 'unfaithful' to Ariana Madix long before 'Scandoval': Jax Taylor

Vanderpump Rules former contestant Jax Taylor claimed Tom Sandoval was having flings behind Ariana Madix back long before his affair with Raquel Leviss busted.
During an appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, the reality star was asked a question from a fan whether he knew about Sandoval's earlier flings.
“Yes, 100 percent,” Taylor replied straightforwardly.
“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times.”
On the wife, Brittany Cartwright probing the 43-year-old replied, “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it.”
Taylor added that the 39-year-old cheated “within the last couple of years.”
Previously, he also admitted he “wasn’t shocked” to learn "Scandoval" had been going on behind Madix’s back.
