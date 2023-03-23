Priyanka Chopra, Alia, Katrina starrer 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar does location hunting

'Jee Le Zaraa' is another road-trip film of Farhan Akhtar after 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Farhan Akhtar reveals that he has started working on the much-aaited film Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Farhan, who will returning to the director’s chair after Dil Chahta Hai, dropped a photo of him standing in the middle of a dessert. The caption on the image read: “Searching for gold #loactionscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan.”

The picture has left fans excited. They also asked Akhtar to speed up the process and release the film as soon as possible.

One fan commented: “Speed up the process please”, while another wrote: “Wait…Sir did you just say Jee Le Zaraa?”

Jee Le Zaraa is yet another road-trip films of Farhan Akhtar just like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This time it is going to be extended with girls.

The Rock On actor announced the film back in 2021 at the 20th anniversary of directorial debut film.

Jee Le Zaraa helmed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar. The release date of the film has not been announced yet, reports News18.